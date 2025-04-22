British Steel ends consultation on up to 2,700 redundancies
In March, Chinese firm Jingye, which bought British Steel in 2020, proposed to close Scunthorpe’s two blast furnaces.
As a result, it launched a consultation which it said was due to affect between 2,000 and 2,700 jobs.
Earlier this month, however the UK Government used emergency powers to take control of British Steel and continue production at the site.
On Tuesday, Lisa Coulson, interim chief commercial officer at British Steel, said: “This has been a difficult and worrying time for British Steel staff and their families.
“I can, however, confirm that we are closing the redundancy consultation without action.”
“Since the Government passed its legislation on Saturday, we have been working day and night to ensure we are able to stabilise our operations."
