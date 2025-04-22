Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, Chinese firm Jingye, which bought British Steel in 2020, proposed to close Scunthorpe’s two blast furnaces.

As a result, it launched a consultation which it said was due to affect between 2,000 and 2,700 jobs.

Earlier this month, however the UK Government used emergency powers to take control of British Steel and continue production at the site.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at a roundtable meeting during her visit to the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, after ministers took over British Steel under emergency legislation in an effort to stop Britain's last primary steelmaking facility from closing irrevocably. Picture date: Thursday April 17, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Steel. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

On Tuesday, Lisa Coulson, interim chief commercial officer at British Steel, said: “This has been a difficult and worrying time for British Steel staff and their families.

“I can, however, confirm that we are closing the redundancy consultation without action.”