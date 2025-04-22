British Steel ends consultation on up to 2,700 redundancies

British Steel has said it will end a consultation on up to 2,700 redundancies without action, after the Government took control of the firm earlier this month.
By Henry Saker-Clark
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 16:06 BST

In March, Chinese firm Jingye, which bought British Steel in 2020, proposed to close Scunthorpe’s two blast furnaces.

As a result, it launched a consultation which it said was due to affect between 2,000 and 2,700 jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this month, however the UK Government used emergency powers to take control of British Steel and continue production at the site.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at a roundtable meeting during her visit to the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, after ministers took over British Steel under emergency legislation in an effort to stop Britain's last primary steelmaking facility from closing irrevocably. Picture date: Thursday April 17, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Steel. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA WireChancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at a roundtable meeting during her visit to the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, after ministers took over British Steel under emergency legislation in an effort to stop Britain's last primary steelmaking facility from closing irrevocably. Picture date: Thursday April 17, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Steel. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at a roundtable meeting during her visit to the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, after ministers took over British Steel under emergency legislation in an effort to stop Britain's last primary steelmaking facility from closing irrevocably. Picture date: Thursday April 17, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Steel. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

On Tuesday, Lisa Coulson, interim chief commercial officer at British Steel, said: “This has been a difficult and worrying time for British Steel staff and their families.

“I can, however, confirm that we are closing the redundancy consultation without action.”

“Since the Government passed its legislation on Saturday, we have been working day and night to ensure we are able to stabilise our operations."

Related topics:GovernmentScunthorpe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice