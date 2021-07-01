British Steel launches product which can last up to 120 years

Weathering Steel is said by British Steel, which its headquarters at Scunthorpe as well as operations in Sheffield and Skinningrove in North Yorkshire, to be self-protecting, durable and attractive, weathering steel is ideal for a whole range of outdoor structures in exposed locations including bridges, buildings and catenary gantries on railway lines.

The steel’s corrosion rate is so low that structures fabricated from unpainted weathering steel can achieve long lifespans – in some cases up to 120 years – with only minimal maintenance.

British Steel Commercial Director, Construction, Ben Cunliffe, said: “Weathering steel is another superb example of our commitment to delivering quality products and services through rigorous research and development.

Weathering Steel

“It is a high-strength, low alloy steel that defends itself from corrosion by forming a protective oxide patina (layer), eliminating the need for paint or other protective coatings. This makes weathering steel an attractive and economic solution for many structures.”

Weathering steel offers significant advantages over other metals for structures that are exposed to the elements.

As well as being low maintenance, making it ideal for bridges and structures where access is difficult or dangerous, it also has no need for protective painting and low maintenance reduces associated costs.

It has no volatile organic compounds from paint or disposal of blast- cleaning debris from future maintenance and is quick to produce.

The weathering steel, which is manufactured by British Steel in Scunthorpe and rolled into sections at its Teesside Beam Mill, has been brought to market following a rigorous research, development and testing programme.

Its unveiling comes seven months after British Steel launched its S460M high-strength structural steel grades for the construction market.

British Steel has been making iron for more than 150 years and steel for 130.