British Steel launches recruitment drive for 80 graduates and apprentices

The company has pledged to invest in a range of technologies to build a clean, green and sustainable future for British Steel, its thousands of employees and the communities in which it operates.

And to support its drive to deliver net-zero steel, it’s now looking to recruit the next generation of steelworkers.

British Steel HR director Derek Scott said: “This is a hugely exciting time for our business and we have a wide-range of opportunities for people to join us and build fantastic careers.”

The British Steel plant in Scunthorpe. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The company is currently advertising for 30 graduates to join British Steel in September at its locations across the UK. These include opportunities in mechanical engineering and electrical engineering roles while there are also graduate positions in sales and marketing, procurement, technical and manufacturing.

All of British Steel’s graduate positions offer competitive starting salaries and superb training and development opportunities.

British Steel is also looking for 50 new apprentices to join the business in Scunthorpe and Teesside. The successful applicants will enrol on three-year training programmes for engineering roles (mechanical, electrical and fabrication and welding trades) and technical positions.

The company’s apprenticeships are ideal for those wanting to continue studying while gaining practical experience within the workplace.

Apprentices will study towards a National Apprenticeship that will directly relate to the work they’re undertaking. They’ll be rewarded with a progressive salary and benefits package.

Mr Scott said: “Steel is vital to modern economies and we’re investing in our business and our people to ensure we keep supplying the steel society needs. Our transformation is well underway and our new apprentices and graduates will play key roles in helping us build a net zero future.”