Broad Cut Farm: More than 500 objections to business park and homes

Plans to build a business park and up to 100 homes on farmland in Wakefield have received more than 500 objections.

Opponents of the proposed scheme at Broad Cut Farm have said the development would lead to the loss of the city’s ‘green lungs’ if it is approved.

AAA Property Group has applied for outline planning permission for the scheme near to the river Calder and junction 39 of the M1 at Calder Grove.

The company said the development would help Wakefield Council achieve its housing targets, create up to 724 full-time jobs and be worth around £40m a year to the local economy.

Proposed access to new public green space at Broad Cut Farm, Wakefield. Image: AAA Property Group

According to local authority’s planning portal, a total of 517 objections have been received since the scheme was lodged in November.

The land was taken out of the greenbelt and allocated for housing and employment in the council’s Local Plan, which was adopted in January 2024.

Concerns have been raised over pollution, flooding, an increase in traffic and loss of wildlife habitats.

One resident said: “This development will increase the already existing and more frequent flood risk.

“Why anybody thinks building houses on a floodplain is a good idea escapes me.

“In a climate crisis, we should be protecting the greenbelt. This is a destructive endeavour in totally the wrong place.”

Another opponent said: “The amenities in the local area are already not suitable for the current population and this would put increased strain on the local area. It would also have a detrimental environmental impact.”

A third objector commented: “The site is unsuitable for development including huge factories and warehouses and 100 new houses.

“There are no extra facilities for the local community, it’ll add more congestion on an already busy road, increase pollution, destruction of wildlife and nature habitats and loss of precious green space from the middle of Wakefield.”

The council has also received 50 comments from people supporting development.

One resident in favour said: “This project represents a valuable opportunity to address key community needs while fostering economic growth and sustainable development in our area.

“The proposal includes up to 100 residential units, which will contribute to alleviating the local housing shortage.

“The inclusion of public open spaces and landscaping will ensure the development blends into the existing community and provides a welcoming environment for new residents.”

Another supporter said: “The site’s location near Junction 39 of the M1 makes perfect sense for employment development.

“In my view, this is a well thought out scheme that will bring significant benefits to the area whilst properly managing its transport impacts.”

The Broad Cut Against Development (BAD) action group was formed by local residents after details of the scheme were revealed in July last year and an online petition opposed to it was signed by around 2,500.

The developer intends to build “high-quality residential development” on 2.6 hectares of land.

The plan also includes building a “campus style manufacturing and employment hub” across 11 hectares.

A range of units are proposed to support the manufacturing, logistics, research and development sectors.

If approved, existing farm buildings would be demolished to make way for development.

A report submitted by the developer addressing residents’ concerns said: “The proposed residential development on the site will make an important contribution to the overall housing delivery targets of the district.

“The site is considered to be within the most sustainable urban area within the district, which would be appropriate for residential development.