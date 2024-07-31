The former Brookhill Nursery, in the village of Thorpe Hesley near Rotherham, is to go up for auction with a guide price of £100,000.

The building will appear in the next online auction to be held by South Yorkshire auction house Mark Jenkinson, part of the Eddisons group, on August 13.

Brookhill was one of more than 20 nurseries and out-of-school clubs run by the Suffolk-based Alpha Nurseries group, which announced the closure of all its facilities in January this year due to financial problems.

Adrian Little, a director at auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, said: “The closure of a nursery is always sad news for the families who use its services, and we hope that Brookhill will find a buyer at auction who will bring the site back to life.”