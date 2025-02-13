Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sisters Alice Smith and Lily Brooke Day have fulfilled their ambition of owning a restaurant business, after acquiring the Brook’s fine-dining eatery in Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Having previously worked for Ultimate Finance and Aldermore Bank, Ms Smith is swapping her 16-year career in business finance to co-own the restaurant with Ms Brooke Day, who recently ran an art gallery in London.

Brook’s, which was selected as one of Britain's 100 Best Local Restaurants in 2023 by The Good Food Guide, opened on Bradford Road, Brighouse in 1989.

Lily Brooke Day and Alice Smith, the new owners of Brook's in Brighouse. (Photo supplied on behalf of Brook’s restaurant in Brighouse)

A spokesman said: “The new owners have no immediate plans to change the restaurant’s modern British food offering and relaxed ambience that have been a hallmark of its success.”

Ms Smith, said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that owning a restaurant has been a lifelong dream for both Lily and I and we can’t believe it has now finally happened.

“When the opportunity became available to purchase Brook’s we knew that we had to seize the moment.

"It has an excellent reputation locally and across the region and we’ve both enjoyed dining there for many years.

Ms Smith added: "Our immediate focus is very much on continuing the hard work that has been put into the restaurant to date and building on the business model that has made it such a huge success for over 35 years.

“With us both having ‘Brooke’ as our maiden name you could say it was always fate that we would one day own the restaurant.”

The spokesman added: “Yorkshire-born head-chef, Dan Maxwell has been with the restaurant for more than five years and will continue to showcase his skills and selection of dishes alongside his kitchen team.”