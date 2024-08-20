Broughton launches testing offering for medicinal cannabis products
Stability studies form one part of the company’s offering for medicinal cannabis testing and is a streamlined offering of its full QC and batch release testing suite, adhering to new British and European pharmacopeia standards released on July 1, 2024.
This initial roll-out is focused on legal medicinal cannabis growers in the UK and European Union, providing growers and producers with the opportunity of stability testing and storage at a facility which holds a Schedule 1 Home Office licence for controlled substances. The tests that are conducted are for foreign matter, loss on drying, assay – cannabinoid content, determination of aflatoxins, determination of ochratoxin A and microbiological quality. This is to maintain both high safety and quality standards for medicinal cannabinoids.
Broughton is one of few companies in the UK that holds both a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) licence and Schedule 1 Home Office licence for handling controlled substances.
Its latest offering complements its existing capabilities, thanks to the consultancy’s knowledge of the efficiencies and accuracies required for pharmaceutical testing along with its experience of working with nicotine, combustibles and inhalation products.
“Our new stability testing offering reinforces our position as the central source of experts in batch release testing for the medicinal cannabis sector, alongside our work in pharmaceuticals and nicotine consulting,” explained David Morris, Business Development Manager at Broughton. “Medicinal cannabis is highly regulated in a similar fashion to pharmaceutical products, meaning a batch release test is required at a GMP accredited facility. Having both this and a Schedule 1 licence means that customers will have a more seamless process that they can trust within the United Kingdom.”
With several years of experience in the pharmaceutical, nicotine and now cannabis testing, Broughton can work with producers on bespoke stability studies and testing according to a customer’s needs. For more information about Broughton’s testing capabilities, visit its website.
