Broughton Sanctuary Wins £21,000 Business Competition

Broughton Sanctuary has been announced as the winner of a business competition with a prize of £21,000 worth of digital marketing support.

Set in the Broughton Hall Estate just outside Skipton, Broughton Sanctuary was recently named on The Cool List from National Geographic as one of the 30 most exciting destinations to visit in 2024.

Also a winner at the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards in 2023, Broughton Sanctuary offers a range of twenty unique holiday homes, while the historic Broughton Hall itself, which has been used as a location for numerous films and TV shows, is also available to rent outright as a holiday residence or wedding venue.

The 3,000 acre grounds have been used for a variety of festivals and sporting events, playing host to the Yorkshire Tough Mudder every year since 2016. As well as providing conference and meetings facilities for businesses, the Sanctuary also includes the Halo coworking space, the Sir Michael Hopkins-designed Utopia bistro, and a dedicated Wellbeing Centre offering classes, events and residential retreats.

Sam Fletcher, managing director of competition organiser 21Digital, said: “After launching the competition in October to celebrate our own twenty-first birthday, the agency team worked through over 100 applications before carefully selecting a shortlist of six to proceed to the final judging stage involving presentations and Q&A sessions at 21Digital’s offices.

“We are now incredibly pleased to announce Broughton Sanctuary as the overall winner, while also offering our commendation and thanks to all the other entrants who took part. With a highly eclectic shortlist, representing some of the brightest companies from across the region, selecting a winner was not easy.

“Broughton Sanctuary finally came out on top as it stood out to us because of its impressive heritage, clear vision, and commitment to environmental recovery.

“It’s part of a major rewilding and ecosystem restoration project and supports the White Rose Forest and the Northern Forest initiative. Being home to one of the UK’s leading wellbeing centres, offering transformational retreats for individuals, groups, and corporate teams, it provides options including self-guided, exclusive-use wellbeing and corporate retreats with nature-based activities like forest bathing and wild swimming.

Sam Fletcher of 21Digital presents Annmarie Whatmough of Broughton Sanctuary with a cheque representing the win

“We felt they were in the perfect position to make the most of the £21,000 marketing resource and were particularly impressed by their initiative and their goal of becoming the UK’s number one destination for retreats.”

Broughton Sanctuary Commercial Annmarie Whatmough said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the winner of 21Digital’s 21st Birthday Giveaway.

“This generous support will be instrumental in helping us share our vision of wellbeing, sustainability, and reconnection with nature with a wider audience.

“We’re excited to work with 21Digital to elevate our digital presence and welcome even more guests to experience the transformative power of the Sanctuary.”

Blackburn-based 21Digital is a multi-award-winning agency, specialising in lead generation and ecommerce, providing digital marketing services including web design, web development, SEO, Google Ads, digital consultancy, social media marketing and email marketing.