brown + company celebrates year in partnership with Leach Rhodes Walker

brown + company, established by Neil Brown and his team of experienced commercial architects, is celebrating a successful start after working on a series of landmark projects.

Having decades of previous industry experience delivering commercial architecture within historic and complex environments, York-based brown + company is now working in partnership with major national practice Leach Rhodes Walker.

brown + company has enjoyed strong growth since its launch, with Neil Brown joined by a team of senior architects including Rob Miller, Emma Croyle, Toby Harling and Stephen Clewes. Ongoing projects and a strong pipeline of work has seen the team grow to twelve employees with further recruitment planned.

The partnership with Leach Rhodes Walker enables brown + company to draw upon the expertise, support and resources of the firm’s 90-strong team in Manchester and London. Clients receive a seamless architectural service, from initial design concepts to final completion and delivery up to a value of £500m.

The brown + company team have developed a collaborative process of strategic context understanding, encompassing social, cultural and environmental factors, to create sustainable and beautiful spaces in towns and cities across the UK. The team is experienced in delivering commercially viable, intelligent solutions, leaving a positive legacy for generations to come.

brown + company is responsible for several of York’s most recognised developments, including the creation of a new contemporary boutique aparthotel in Micklegate, currently under construction, and Coney Street Riverside, a major regeneration project in the heart of the city for property specialist Helmsley Group. The project’s masterplan will see the creation of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial and residential space, a riverside walkway and the establishment of significant green and accessible public realm on the banks of the River Ouse.

The brown + company team is also working on the redevelopment of 8 St Paul’s Street in Leeds, a new spa at the Hotham Hall Estate, a new masterplan for St Peter’s School in York, the creation of a new aparthotel at 23 Piccadilly in the heart of York’s Central Historic Core Conservation area, a sumptuous new aparthotel on Parliament Street in York and the development of highly sought after, new housing on The Mount, York’s best address. In Exeter brown + company is launching a 762-bed purpose-built student accommodation / co-living development for global real estate company Greystar, and plans are underway for a new hotel to launch at Manchester Airport.

The relationship between brown + company and Leach Rhodes Walker is founded on the long-term friendship between director Neil Brown and the senior Leach Rhodes Walker leadership team.

John Bradley, of Leach Rhodes Walker, said: “We have known Neil for a long time, in fact he began his career here at Leach Rhodes Walker in the late 1990s. Neil is a talented architect and a good friend, and we’re delighted to work in partnership with him and his growing team.

“The brown + company team have historically worked on some of the most complex and strategic design projects in the UK and internationally, with particular expertise across commercial and heritage environments.”

Neil Brown, of brown + company, said: “Our team has long been passionate about delivering commercial design projects that can fit seamlessly in both heritage and commercial spaces, and doing this in a collaborative way that delivers the very best results for our clients and partners.

“It’s this way of delivering architecture that was the inspiration behind brown + company, which brings together the creativity of our highly experienced team of senior architects now with the backing of our well established and respected partners Leach Rhodes Walker.