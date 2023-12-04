Property firm Bruntwood SciTech has joined forces with training brand FORM to open a new fitness studio at its city centre development.

RESET Leeds, which will open at its West Village development, will host yoga, pilates and barre classes, as well as mindfulness and wellbeing sessions. They will be delivered by a team of experienced instructors, open to all abilities, and will be available to both businesses based in West Village, as well as the general public.

Businesses and their employees located in West Village will receive access to discounted classes and will have the opportunity to hire RESET privately for their teams.

Bruntwood SciTech, its shareholder Bruntwood, and FORM have worked on several projects together since 2021.

Andrew Cooke, regional director - Leeds for Bruntwood SciTech, said: “The FORM philosophy perfectly complements what we are working to achieve at West Village and we’re delighted to be partnering with them.”

West Village, currently known as West One and Castle House, is undergoing a £20m redevelopment to transform it into 230,000 sq ft offices with coworking, serviced and leased spaces. Retail units along Wellington Street, are also being enhanced.