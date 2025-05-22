BT earnings remain flat as company continues cost-cutting drive

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group reported underlying earnings up one per cent to £8.21bn in the year to March 31, as cost savings helped offset a two per cent fall in revenues.

BT said it ended its financial year with three per cent fewer staff, at 116,000 in total including contractors, while its directly employed workforce was slashed by eight per cent. The firm has previously announced plans to cut up to 55,000 jobs worldwide by 2030 as it looks to shave billionss of pounds off its cost base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said it was on track to deliver on the plans, with more than £900m of annual cost savings delivered so far.

Telecoms giant BT has said it expects earnings to remain largely flat over the year ahead as it presses ahead with a major cost-cutting overhaul and plans to refocus on its UK business. Photo: BT Group/PA Wire

The group’s networks division, called Openreach, was the only part of the business that saw both revenue and earnings growth over the year as it continued to roll out fibre across Britain.

The firm said it saw growth in its consumer broadband customer base during the final quarter for the first time since December 2021.

Chief executive Allison Kirkby said: “The momentum in, and impact of, our full fibre programme is such that we are now raising our build target by 20 per cent to up to fivem UK premises in 2025-26, keeping us comfortably on track to reach 25 million by the end of 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As revenues remain under pressure, the group is forecasting little change to underlying earnings over the new financial year, with guidance for between £8.2bn and £8.3bn. Underlying revenues will remain at around £20bn, having delivered £20.4bn in 2024-25.

But the group said UK service revenues returned to growth in the second half of its last financial year, up 1 per cent in the final quarter, limiting the overall annual decline to 0.4 per cent.