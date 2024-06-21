Staff from across the company have begun moving into the multi-million-pound Endeavour building, based at Sheffield’s Digital Campus, which will serve as BT Group’s new South Yorkshire base.

The seven-storey, 65,000 sq ft office will be home to staff from across the company’s functions including its Consumer and Business divisions. It will also become the primary base for employees from Sheffield-founded company Plusnet, which has been part of BT Group since 2006.

The tech and telecommunications firm announced its plans to take up residence at Endeavour in September 2022 with developers formally handing over the building to the company in August last year.

BT Group announces the opening of its new office in the heart of Sheffield. (Photo supplied by BT)

Brent Mathews, Property Director at BT Group, said: “Sheffield is an important strategic location for BT Group, and opening this office in the heart of the city allows us to provide a state-of-the-art building for our colleagues based here.

“Our Better Workplace Programme was designed to ensure our colleagues work in future-fit buildings they can be proud of and Endeavour embodies that perfectly.

“While the past few years have seen changes to work patterns and increased flexibility, offices remain an integral part of our way of working, allowing us to bring colleagues together to collaborate, and to support economic growth in our key locations.”

Louise Brown, General Manager at Sheffield-founded Plusnet, part of BT Group, said: “As a business founded in Sheffield, the city is an integral part of our story and this new home for our colleagues is a fitting mark of how important it is to us and the rest of BT Group.