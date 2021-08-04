BT is hiring 350 staff at its Doncaster Contact Centre - here's how to apply

More than 200 people have already been recruited to work at the site in Wilmington Drive, which has been revamped to include a new café and flexible workspaces.

It also includes "relax and refuel" areas and a games area, with table tennis and pool tables and games consoles.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "The state-of-the-art building is one of the first of BT’s future-fit offices in the UK to open as part of its ‘Better Workplace Programme’ – the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK."

(from left) Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT, with sales advisers Patrice Esan and Jasmin Carlin.

Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT, said: “We’re really pleased to be creating new, permanent job opportunities in Doncaster, a town which has suffered economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic like many others across the country.

“We have a number of posts we need to fill and I would encourage anyone who may be interested to check out our careers website bt.com/careers where more information and details on how to apply can be found.

“It’s a great time to be joining our team at Doncaster, particularly following the exciting refurbishment of the site. It now boasts some of the latest technology and facilities to help our colleagues thrive at work and also relax and unwind during break periods.”

A spokesman for BT said a number of staff have been working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, but many are expected to return to the office over the coming months as Government restrictions are lifted.

BT’s Doncaster contact centre first opened in 1997 and the company said the refurbishment will help transform the way it works, create efficiencies and enable it to improve customer service.

Deputy Mayor Coun Glyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Business, said: “We are delighted to see BT investing in cutting edge facilities in Doncaster and creating hundreds of new jobs for local residents.

“It’s further tremendous news for the Doncaster economy which has seen a number of major companies announce expansion plans across our borough in recent months. We are fully

committed to delivering jobs and growth and our Business Doncaster team continues to work closely with companies to promote opportunities and offer invaluable support.”

The building will include multifaith and parenting rooms, and even a ‘bike doctor’ to encourage as many staff as possible to cycle to work.

Plusnet will be extending its customer service team to the BT Contact Centre to provide extra support for customers. Yorkshire based Plusnet has a Sheffield office at The Balance in Pinfold Street.

BT Group already employs more than 6,500 people across the region.