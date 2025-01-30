BT trading hit by weak phone sales as thousands of jobs go in ongoing revamp
The group reported a 3 per cent drop in revenues to £5.2bn in its third quarter to the end of December, as tough trading outside the UK and lower handset sales offset a boost from price hikes and growth in its ultra fast broadband network.
BT said its cost-cutting drive saw its workforce reduce by another 3 per cent to 117,000 in the first nine months of its financial year so far. The firm has previously announced plans to slash up to 55,000 jobs worldwide by 2030 as it looks to shave billions of pounds off its cost base.
Chief executive Allison Kirkby is also considering selling off or breaking up its international arm, which the group has been carving out from the rest of the business, as it looks to refocus on its UK operations. Shares in the group fell as much as 5 per cent in Thursday morning trading after the update, despite the results showing that cost savings helped underlying pre-tax profits rise 1 per cent to £427m in its third quarter.
