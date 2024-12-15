Build Concierge: Yorkshire entrepreneur Martin Port launches new business - inspired by own bad home improvement experience

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds businessman Martin Port has launched Build Concierge, which offers a “one-stop shop” app to help users access specialists in everything from roofing to plumbing.

A pilot is being run in West Yorkshire with customers offered a 24/7 tech-enabled advice line as well as round-the-clock access to Build Concierge’s host of support features.

A spokesperson said: “The platform works on behalf of homeowners to find the right specialist for the job, across home improvement, maintenance and repair, while also delivering first-class customer service through features such as instant quotes and real-time updates on engineer arrival times.

“With certifications from CHAS and the Chartered Association of Building Engineers (CABE), customers can trust that Build Concierge adheres to the highest standard of safety and care. Build Concierge also offers customers quality assurance on every job, large or small.”

Mr Port said: “I decided to launch Build Concierge after my own experience with a second-rate tradesman.

"A project that should have taken a year dragged on for two. Instead of bringing in an architect right at the start of the project, this was left to the last minute, causing further delays.

"I wished that a service like Build Concierge had existed then.

"I needed advice on how such a project should be managed and needed help sourcing the skilled specialists to work on the job.”

He added that he is determined those associated with Build Concierge will offer high standards of customer service and great attention to detail and professionalism in all aspects of their work.

“Our leadership team is made up of specialists across the whole spectrum of trades,” he said.

“From shoe covers to turning up on time, we have listened to what homeowners really want.”

Mr Port’s previous successes include BigChange and Masternaut.

He founded his previous venture, mobile workforce management company BigChange, in 2013. BigChange’s technology is now used by more than 2,400 organisations across the UK, Europe, the US and Australia.

In 2023, BigChange was acquired by Simpro in a deal that valued the business at £300m.

In 2022, he led a seven-figure funding round in online tradesperson marketplace Rated People and has invested a six-figure sum into analytics and business intelligence platform Panintelligence.