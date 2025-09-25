Building owner fined £20,000 after admitting breach of enforcement order - 15 years later

Building owners in Bradford have been warned not to ignore enforcement notices after a man was ordered to pay over £20,000 by a court for failing comply with a 15-year-old order.

The fine – the largest planning enforcement fine in Bradford in recent years – relates to 109 Oak Lane in Manningham, currently Deli Crunch.

An enforcement notice was issued by Bradford Council in 2010 due to the “unauthorised installation of a replacement shopfront to the property, which is in a Conservation Area.”

These works included an unauthorised roller shutter.

109 Oak Lane, now Deli Crunch

Fifteen years later the building’s owner, Mohammed Amin, 72, of Toller Lane, has admitted breaching an enforcement notice at Bradford Magistrates Court.

A plea of ‘guilty’ was tendered on the defendant’s behalf earlier this month.

The judge imposed a fine of £16,200 as well as £2,698 costs granted to Bradford Council and a £2,000 victim surcharge. The total of £20,898 will be paid at a rate of £700 a month.

It is one of several recent court cases where building owners have been fined for failing to comply with enforcement notices, but this is by far the biggest.

Last summer an £8,000 fine was issued to the owners of 97-99 Oak Lane for the breach of an enforcement notice.

A planning application to retain the modern frontage at 109 Oak Lane was refused by planners in 2009. That application acknowledged the business was in a Conservation Area, but said the re-introduction of Victorian frontages “cannot be done realistically” due to the other modern shop fronts that had been installed on the street.

At the time planners had said the works “detracted from the appearance of the host building and the North Park Road Conservation Area.”

An enforcement notice was issued in July 2010 ordering the shop front to be restored within three months.

After the sentencing, a spokesperson for Bradford Council said: “It is the largest fine we’ve had in recent years for this type of court case, and it sends a clear message that we will continue to pursue those who flout planning laws.

“The xouncil will continue to pursue compliance with the requirements of the enforcement notice.

“We would urge all businesses and residents who receive an enforcement notice to engage with our planning service proactively so we can ensure issues are resolved before they reach this stage.