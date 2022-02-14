Iconic 1870s Yorkshire building that was home to Brown Muff & Co and Rackhams to be turned into flats

London based developers Stamford Properties submitted proposals to convert the third floor of the former Brown Muffs store into 18 flats late last year.

The development would also include a cinema room and gym for residents.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand store was built on the corner of Ivegate and Market Street in 1870, and was known more recently as Rackhams. One of Bradford’s most popular shops, the store shut in 1995.

The building back when it was home to Brown, Muff & Co

While much of its upper floor space is empty, its ground floor is home to businesses including Cafe Nero, Lefteris Cafe, Nationwide, Betfred and Geek Retreat.

The proposals were not a planning application, but a request to see if the redevelopment could go ahead through “permitted development rights.”

Planning changes introduced by the Conservative Government allow developers to convert empty office and retail space into flats without the need for planning permission.

Councils can only block such schemes if officers have serious concerns about the impact on highways or environmental health.

Bradford Council has now let the developers know they have no such concerns.

Referring to the lack of parking, officers said: “The proposed development would occupy a highly sustainable location with access to a wide range of facilities and services within Bradford City Centre.

“The site is also located within walking distance of high frequency public transport links including train and bus services.”

The development will retain the building’s exterior, and include a new entrance on Ivegate along with new signage.