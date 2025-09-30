Building the construction workforce of the future in Yorkshire is vital: Debbie Waddington

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilding is a sector where skills are both highly practical and highly specialised. Without ongoing training, companies run the risk of skill gaps that affect both productivity and safety.

For businesses, the implementation of training and upskilling programmes should be seen as a long-term investment rather than a short-term cost. By embedding structured learning into the workplace, companies not only ensure that employees remain competent and confident in their roles but also create a more resilient workforce capable of adapting to new technologies, regulations and industry standards.

Development does not stop at entry level. At Keepmoat, we work with our colleagues to ensure progression opportunities are available at every point of their career, helping employees to gain experience, skills and qualifications across a range of roles in the sector. In 2025, 68 per cent of our employees completed training and upskilling initiatives.

Debbie Waddington shares her expert insight. Picture: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

This commitment ensures that personal development and progression opportunities are always available to our workforce, helping to maintain motivation and offer incentives for those eager to develop their skillset.

By implementing comprehensive training and upskilling programmes, businesses can ensure they are not only meeting labour needs but also creating lasting employment opportunities for people.

To secure long-term success in housebuilding across Yorkshire, companies must see their people as their most valuable investment. At Keepmoat, we have embedded a people-centric HR strategy that focuses on attraction, development and retention. Our performance development framework is designed to enable colleagues to feel valued, supported and to thrive in their roles.

Prioritising local recruitment not only helps to reduce skills shortages but also strengthens ties with the communities that benefit from new developments. By offering apprenticeships, work placement and career opportunities for local people, companies can create a pipeline of talent while boosting regional economies.

Our social value managers work with schools, colleges and training providers to support young people across Yorkshire through targeted skills development, educational partnerships and hands-on construction experience. Our Yorkshire East team has recently employed eight apprentice bricklayers.

The urgency of workforce development cannot be overstated. We need to turn on the talent and recruitment tap now, to resource and plug the future skills gaps identified. The housebuilding industry faces an aging workforce with 35 percent of workers over 50 and only 20 percent are under 30. At the same time, fewer apprentices are entering the sector due to a lack of awareness about opportunities and insufficient guidance from schools.

Without decisive action, the skills shortages will intensify, affecting delivery times, driving up costs and slowing the pace of regeneration and housebuilding. Workforce development is not just an HR issue, it is a business-wide priority. To deliver the homes and communities the country needs, housebuilders must act now to invest in its employees and ensure construction is seen as a long-term career of choice.