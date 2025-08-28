Building work starts on Monday to reopen York city centre pub after five-year closure
The investment will modernise the pub creating a stylish, brighter interior consisting of a bar and lounge. The look and feel will be modern industrial with a new back bar, renovated bar counter, exposed brickwork, comfortable seating, machinist style stools and stripped timber shelving together with new artwork and improved lighting. The toilets are also being upgraded.
A makeover of the exterior of the pub will include a striking dark grey render and brick frontage with white windows and blue and gold signage, giving the pub a smarter appearance. The secret south facing courtyard garden, a rarity on Micklegate, is being overhauled with a mural added, new poseur height barrel tables and stools and round and A-frame wooden benches and seating with parasols.Festoon lighting will complete the look and create a welcoming atmosphere.
The food will be served seven days a week and include pub favourites, sandwiches and small and sharing plates, ideal for work lunches and lunchtime and post work / evening get-togethers.
Drinks at Gibsons will include cask and craft ales as well as a good wine and spirits selection, alcohol-free options, freshly made cocktails and coffee.
Plans for evening entertainment include open mic nights, themed events and live acoustic music at the weekend with a quiz with a twist on Sunday evenings.
Taking the helm at Gibsons is operator Robin Atkinson, who will be running the pub on behalf of Star Pubs. Robin has worked in hospitality for many years since his time at university.There followed stints at student and city centre cocktail bars in Cardiff before a move north to run local pubs and wine bars.
New operator, Robin Atkinson says: “I am really looking forward to running Gibsons and to becoming part of the York community. I count myself as exceptionally lucky as York is a wonderful city that I have loved since my childhood. I was brought up outside Durham and we used to visit York every summer. I am also excited to be reopening the doors at Gibsons as it is a local landmark and deserves to be enjoyed.
"The revamp is intended to make the pub a hub of the community for workers, residents, students and tourists. The layout of Gibsons lends itself to get togethers for groups of six to 10 plus. So local and university community groups and sports teams looking for somewhere central to socialise will be very welcome, as of course will be people on their own.”
Says Star Pubs business development manager, Matt Williams: “We’re delighted to be reopening Gibsons, which is a local landmark. It’s part of a £40m investment that HEINEKEN UK is making this year upgrading and reopening pubs. Gibsons is a beautiful building in a fantastic city centre location, near to the train station.
"It’s a great spot for drinks, lunch or an evening bite or entertainment for anyone living, working or visiting the city. It also boasts a rarity for the city centre, a lovely secret courtyard garden which can be seen from York wall, a perfect spot for warmer days and evenings.”