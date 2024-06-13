The new Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic at Hornbeam Park will offer diagnostic and Spire GP services, as well as treatments for dermatological, ophthalmic, gynaecological and urology conditions; and minor orthopaedic procedures such as hand and foot & ankle surgery.

The clinic, which is due to open its doors in late 2024 and will perform up to 1,500 surgical procedures every year, is part of a network of 10 new Spire clinics being developed across Britain, adding to its 39 existing hospital sites across England, Wales and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new jobs will include GPs, nurses, radiographers, healthcare assistants, housekeeping, administrative, patient concierge, and engineering colleagues.

The new Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic at Hornbeam Park will offer diagnostic and Spire GP services, as well as treatments for dermatological, ophthalmic, gynaecological and urology conditions; and minor orthopaedic procedures such as hand and foot & ankle surgery.

Helen Atkinson, Spire Healthcare’s clinics director, said: “The development of Spire’s Harrogate Clinic is part of a network of 10 new Spire clinics being developed in community areas across Britain. This means that more people are closer to accessing healthcare and the diagnoses they need more quickly, so they can get better, sooner. We are also pleased to be offering 30 new jobs for people in the local area.”

She added: “We know that people want fast access to high quality care outside of the hospital setting, at times suited to their busy lives. This is why we are opening new clinics which offer a range of services including ophthalmology, dermatology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, general practice, alongside complementary services such as sports medicine.

"Providing medical care in the community leaves our hospital colleagues at the nearby Spire Leeds, Elland and Methley Park Hospitals with the capacity to continue delivering more complex treatment for patients.”