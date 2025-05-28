Bulmers and Magners owner sees top brands gain market share despite 'challenging' backdrop

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company posted adjusted pre-tax profit of €55.9m (£46.95m) for the 12 months ending 28 February, up from €38.8m (£32.58m) the year prior.

This came against revenue of €1.67bn (£1.40bn) last year, up from €1.65bn (£1.39bn) the previous year.

Roger White, chief executive officer of C&C Group, said: "The group has progressed on a number of fronts over the last year, despite the ongoing challenging macro and market backdrop.

Bulmers and Magners owner C&C Group saw its top brands gain market share last year. Photo: Alamy/ PA.

“Our two leading brands, Tennent's and Bulmers, gained market share, and we see future growth opportunities for both.

“Our Premium brand performance is encouraging, benefitting from ongoing consumer appeal for premium beer and cider which is driving growth in this segment.”

The company said its objective going forward would be to build on its two leading brands – Bulmers in Ireland and Tenants in Scotland – while also aiming to expand its Magners brand in the UK, as well as its premium portfolio, which includes Menabrea and Heverlee.

C&C Group said that last year, net revenues in its Bulmers brand were down two per cent in Ireland, after poor summer weather impacted total cider sales.

Speaking on the year ahead, Mr White added: "Looking ahead, year to date trading is encouraging. With the key summer trading period ahead, we are executing our plans for the year, supporting our customers, investing in innovation and brand-building, people, and systems, whilst continuing to simplify the business and control costs.”

The company said that it expects to see a “limited” impact from potential tariffs on both trading and costs.

A statement from the firm added: “The macro-economic and legislative headwinds facing the retail and hospitality sector are well documented.

“Consumer confidence in the UK and Ireland remains subdued and the recently announced US tariffs add further uncertainty.

“Total employment costs in the UK will grow in the coming year due to the increase in the National Minimum Wage and employer National Insurance contributions announced by the UK Government in its October 2024 Budget.