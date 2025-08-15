Bumper: Sheffield fintech firm receives £8m in backing

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which operates a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for car servicing and repairs, secured the equity investment in a funding round led by Autotech Ventures.

Bumper said it will use the funding to scale its BNPL service for drivers across Europe, while expanding its offering to dealers and equipment manufacturers through recent acquisitions and new product launches.

The company said it is now operationally profitable, and on track to exceed £1bn in GMV in 2025, up from £300m last year.

Sheffield-based Bumper has announced that it secured $11m (£8.1m) in funding. Photo by Dan Taylor

Tony Rimas, venture partner of Autotech Ventures, said: “We first invested in Bumper in 2021, attracted by its industry leading BNPL product and penetration in the UK dealer sector.

“Since then we have been impressed by its remarkable revenue growth in the UK and across Europe, its expanded portfolio of payment solutions and the team’s ability to execute on its ambitious plans.

“We’re delighted to support the next phase of Bumper’s growth”

In October 2024, Bumper acquired AutoBI, a real-time business intelligence platform for car retailers and equipment manufacturers..

In May this year, this was followed by the acquisition of Cocoon Payments, a white-label solution which aims to help dealerships streamline digital payment processes.

Kaihei Takagi, director of Suzuki Global Ventures said: "We are very excited to continue supporting Bumper’s growth, following our initial investment, in this Series B extension.

"As a result of Bumper’s proactive mergers and acquisitions growth strategy, we have been able to engage in broader strategic discussions beyond just BNPL, including areas of potential collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation.