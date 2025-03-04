Bunzl reports higher earnings for the year as it shakes off weaker demand
Bunzl supplies companies around the world with everyday goods such as food packaging and labels for supermarkets, catering equipment for restaurants, and masks, gloves and gowns for hospitals.
It is listed on the FTSE 100 and has about 27,000 employees, with more than half of its revenue coming from North America.
The company said it generated an operating profit of £799.3 million, about 1% higher than 2023.
However, its profit before income tax declined nearly 4% year-on-year, and total revenues came in fractionally lower at £11.78 billion.
Bunzl said the decline was mainly driven by deflation across the US and Europe, which led to fiercer competition to decrease prices among suppliers.
The volume of sales was also impacted by the firm switching its focus towards own-brand products in its food services division in the US.
In the UK, Bunzl flagged a more challenging sales environment leading to weaker volumes, particularly in its safety division, which includes supplying equipment for building sites, and retail arm, with packaging for luxury fashion and jewellery firms impacted by slower consumer demand.
The company said it had a record year of acquisitions, buying 13 companies in 2024 and pledging to spend £883 million.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.