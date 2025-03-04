Bunzl reports higher earnings for the year as it shakes off weaker demand

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bunzl supplies companies around the world with everyday goods such as food packaging and labels for supermarkets, catering equipment for restaurants, and masks, gloves and gowns for hospitals.

It is listed on the FTSE 100 and has about 27,000 employees, with more than half of its revenue coming from North America.

The company said it generated an operating profit of £799.3 million, about 1% higher than 2023.

Bunzl, the global distributor of essential products, has shaken off weaker demand and tougher competition over prices to report higher earnings for the year. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

However, its profit before income tax declined nearly 4% year-on-year, and total revenues came in fractionally lower at £11.78 billion.

Bunzl said the decline was mainly driven by deflation across the US and Europe, which led to fiercer competition to decrease prices among suppliers.

The volume of sales was also impacted by the firm switching its focus towards own-brand products in its food services division in the US.

In the UK, Bunzl flagged a more challenging sales environment leading to weaker volumes, particularly in its safety division, which includes supplying equipment for building sites, and retail arm, with packaging for luxury fashion and jewellery firms impacted by slower consumer demand.