Burberry bounces back from the pandemic

The firm, which has made its most iconic products in Castleford and Keighley in Yorkshire for over 100 years, said the sales increase was driven by strong growth in mainland China, South Korea and the US.

The company, which recently poached Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd to be its new chief executive, reported revenue of £1.21bn for the six months to September 25, up 45 per cent at constant exchange rates.

Adjusted operating profit came in at £196m, nearly four times the level achieved a year ago and beating expectations.

Burberry makes its world famous macs in Yorkshire

Burberry' s chairman, Gerry Murphy, said: "We have made strong progress in the half.

"Full price sales are growing at a double digit percentage, driving margin expansion and strong free cash generation.

"We are seeing an acceleration in performance in countries less impacted by travel restrictions and we remain confident of achieving our medium term goals.