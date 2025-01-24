Burberry says turnaround plan showing early progress despite festive sales dip

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fashion house, founded in England in 1856, launched a £40m cost-cutting programme in November after sinking into a loss.

In an update to shareholders on Friday, Burberry said the turnaround plan was already starting to pay off.

It nevertheless reported revenues of £659m for the 13 weeks to December 28, down 7 per cent from the £706m generated over the same period a year prior.

Luxury fashion brand Burberry has reported a dip in sales over the festive period as it said it was moving with “urgency” to turn the business around and return to profit. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Store sales grew in America, boosted by its refurbished New York shop, while sales decreased in Europe, the Middle East and Africa driven by both locals and tourists.

Sales dropped by nearly a tenth in Asia, with the key Chinese market having particularly struggled amid a more stagnant market in the luxury sector over recent years.

Burberry said it was steaming ahead with its plan to turn around the business, which was launched in November after reporting a £53m loss for the first half of its financial year.

It is now expecting its results over the second half of the financial year to “broadly offset” the loss recorded over the first half, “notwithstanding the uncertain macroeconomic environment”.

Joshua Schulman, Burberry’s chief executive, said: “We are encouraged by the response to our It’s Always Burberry Weather outerwear campaign and Wrapped in Burberry festive campaign.

“These activations resonated with a broad range of luxury customers, leading to an improvement in brand desirability and strength in outerwear and scarves.”

He said the company believes the strategy will deliver “sustainable, profitable growth over time”, adding: “However, we recognise that it is still very early in our transformation and there remains much to do.”

Mamta Valechha, consumer discretionary analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: "While Burberry's Q3 revenue growth was 4 per cent down, it is significantly ahead of the consensus expectation of 12 per cent down. There are several factors that have contributed to this positive surprise. Firstly, Richemont's recent results indicated an overall improvement in demand across all countries, and Burberry has also experienced a sequential improvement across all regions, especially in the US.

“Additionally, Burberry's efforts to clear out inventory through substantial discounts have helped boost sales and manage stock levels effectively. It's also encouraging to see that Burberry's back-to-basics strategy might be starting to show positive results, resonating well with consumers.

“Burberry has upgraded its FY25 (full year 2025) operating profit guidance.