Burberry set to reveal fall in sales as luxury market slowdown continues

Burberry joins several other retailers in suffering from a stagnant market in the luxury sector, with the key Chinese market particularly affected. Its shares recently fell to their lowest level since 2009, but received an unexpected boost earlier in November when trade journal Miss Tweed reported that Moncler, which also owns Stone Island, was considering buying Burberry. The outlet cited industry sources who said the luxury goods giant LVMH, an investor in Moncler, wanted it to instigate a takeover. Burberry has had several new chief executives in recent years, with the latest, Joshua Schulman, appointed in July, having previously worked at Michael Kors and Coach. Experts see Burberry doing better in the second half of its financial year which includes the winter months.