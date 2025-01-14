Burendo announces strategic talent acquisitions to accelerate its ambitious growth plans

Award-winning technology consultancy, Burendo, has announced several high-profile hires, furthering its ambitious growth strategy for 2025. The appointments, which include accomplished professionals with significant experience in scaling businesses and delivering impactful technology solutions, signal Burendo’s investment in top-tier talent to drive its next phase of growth.

At the helm of this exciting chapter is Neil Dunlop, who joins as Managing Director. Neil is a well-known figure in the tech community, having played a pivotal role growing one of the UK’s most respected consultancies, where he provided technology leadership. His leadership was instrumental in growing the consultancy at pace over a short period of time. Neil’s reputation as a visionary and pragmatic leader makes him a perfect fit to steer Burendo through its ambitious plans for 2025 and beyond.

Adding strength to the People function is Charlotte Goulding, who joins as People Director. Charlotte was part of the leadership team that navigated a leading consultancy on its remarkable growth journey. With a strong track record in building and scaling high-performing teams, Charlotte’s expertise will play a vital role in shaping Burendo’s culture and talent strategy as the consultancy continues to expand.

The technical leadership team also sees the addition of several seasoned professionals:

(L-R) Ivor Caldwell, Lee Tucker, Neil Dunlop, Charlotte Goulding & Gordon Brown)

Ivor Caldwell joins as a Principal Consultant. Formerly the Head of Capabilities at one of the UK’s most respected consultancies, Ivor has delivered multiple successful technology engagements. Most recently, he was Head of Engineering at BigChange, where he played a key role in its recent acquisition.

Lee Tucker is a highly experienced technology leader and consultant with over two decades worth of experience working across multiple industries, including retail, financial services, public sector and betting and gaming. Lee has held senior leadership roles at prominent technology consultancies where he was instrumental in driving client success and fostering team growth across a wide array of programmes. Lee will be taking on the role of Account Owner.

Gordon Brown, a Technologist and AWS Solutions Architect with almost 2 decades’ experience across a range of sectors including telecommunications and healthcare, also joins Burendo as a Technology Leader and Account Owner. Gordon has a strong reputation for leading high-performing engineering teams on large-scale programmes from inception to successful delivery for the healthcare sector.

These new appointments are a significant investment in experience and expertise, reinforcing Burendo’s reputation as a consultancy that delivers high-quality outcomes for its clients.

Neil Dunlop, Managing Director of Burendo, commented “I’m thrilled to join Burendo at such an exciting time. The calibre of talent we’ve brought into the team is exceptional, and it reflects our ambition to be the go-to technology consultancy for businesses looking to achieve meaningful results. Burendo has already built a fantastic reputation, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive even greater success.”

Glenn Crossley, Founder of Burendo said “This expansion of our senior leadership team marks a significant investment in our future. Each new member brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership in technology and across industries, strengthening our ambitious growth plans for 2025 and continuing to deliver value for our clients.”