Business and political leaders unite to demand Yorkshire leg of HS2 is built in full amid reports it is to be scrapped

A report by the High Speed Rail Group (HSRG), High Speed Rail Yorkshire and North East Voices brings together contributions from leaders across the region in support of completing HS2 in full and includes contributions from MPs, local Government leaders, LEP chairs and business chiefs.

Its content states that the eastern leg of HS2 is crucial in delivering economic growth and improved rail connectivity to Yorkshire, with stops planned for both Sheffield and Leeds.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its publication follows unverified claims that the eastern leg of HS2 is to be scrapped as part of a wider agenda of cutting spending to deal with the enormous deficit created by the pandemic crisis. Work on the first phase between London and the Midlands is already underway.

HS2 is once again in the spotlight.

Budgets for the scheme have ballooned since it was first mooted by then Prime Minister Gordon Brown. All subsequent Prime Ministers have backed the scheme but critics have balked at the enormous cost.

The reports key themes are:

● That HS2 is essential to regional and local economic growth

● Its development and regeneration opportunities are unparalleled

Work is already underway on the link to the Midlands.

● There is a pressing need to modernise the north’s railway infrastructure

● There must be a rejection of any false choice between HS2 and NPR in the Integrated Rail Plan

● The huge importance of collaboration to making HS2 and associated schemes a success

● That high speed rail unlocking transport decarbonisation and modal shift

HS2 will create a major new station in Leeds, and plans for new services due to come to Sheffield, York, Darlington, Durham and Newcastle.

These services will integrate with Northern Powerhouse Rail and local transport to relieve congestion, improve reliability, and speed up journey times.

In Leeds alone, the HS2 Growth Strategy will bring over £500m in investment and around 40,000 jobs and will be a major vehicle for levelling up the country.

The full list of contributors to the report and their articles are:

● Angela Barnicle, Chief Officer Asset Manager & Regeneration, Leeds City Council:

● Simon Middleton, Regional Director for Rail in Eastern Region, AECOM:

● Helen Golightly, CEO, North East Local Enterprise Partnership:

● Paul Howell MP, Member of Parliament for Sedgefield

● Paul Hirst, Head of the Transport Sector Group, Addleshaw Goddard

● Justin Moss and Mike Hulme, Co-Chairs, Northern Rail Industry Leaders:

● Cllr James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council

Commenting on the publication of the report, a High Speed Rail Group spokesperson said: “As the Government prepares to publish the Integrated Rail Plan and make a decision on the

Eastern Leg of HS2, it must listen carefully to the voices of Yorkshire and the North East that will be most impacted by the consequences of that decision.

“High Speed Rail Yorkshire and North East Voices shows that political and business leaders of the region are fully behind completing HS2 in full and integrating it with Northern Powerhouse Rail to ensure they get the investment, skills, and modal shift that these schemes can deliver.

"There must be no delay from the Government in committing to the Eastern Leg.”

Member of Parliament for Sedgefield Paul Howell, who was interviewed for the report, said: “The important word in the ‘levelling up’ agenda is the word ‘up’. We need everyone to be going

‘up’, but some might just need more help. We shouldn’t disadvantage growth in the south to help the north. We have regional strength, most notably manufacturing, which should be supported ahead and could play a key role in projects including HS2.”

Cllr James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council commented in his interview for the report: “The delivery of the Eastern Leg of HS2 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to truly rebalance

the United Kingdom’s economy, creating meaningful and inclusive growth across the Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East.”