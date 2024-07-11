Business board to be created at York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new business board is being created at York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, with the aim of ensuring businesses can reap the benefits of devolution.

“Innovative and passionate” business leaders are being sought to apply for a place on the board which will advise the combined authority on economic strategy and policy decisions.

The board will also help the combined authority bid for fresh investment and engage with businesses and policy makers.

York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority was formed in January and is led by the Labour Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith. The organisation is delivering the region’s devolution deal, worth £540m.

Mr Skaith, who ran a high street business before taking office, believes the new board will create opportunities for businesses across the patch.

The new business board will have 12 places for businesses and four public sector places. It will be chaired by the mayor until a chair of the business board is selected. Mr Skaith told The Yorkshire Post that establishing a link with businesses across the region was an “incredibly important element” of the combined authority’s role. The board members will be in post for three years.

He added: “We're a vast space with so many opportunities and growth sectors. Working closely with businesses is going to be key to developing our region and being a very strong local economy.”

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, is seeking business leaders to help shape economic growth for the region. A new Business Board is being created at York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, which wants to ensure businesses can reap the benefits of devolution. (Photo by Gavin Priestley)

“"We are looking for industry leaders; we are not just creating a talking shop. We're looking for people who are really engaged in their industry and sector. We're looking for leaders from a broad spectrum of sectors who really want to make things change.”

“The fact we have a seat around the top table should give people confidence that we are really here to listen and work collectively. That voice will be heard directly at Number 10.

“We will filter through applications to make sure we get a good spectrum of representation. We will be conducting interviews throughout August and the first sitting of the board will be in early September.

“The board will meet quarterly and these meetings will be spread right across York and North Yorkshire.”

Including spending from a Mayoral Investment Fund, which includes a high street business initiative, the Combined Authority will deliver £112m of investment in 2024/25 across York and North Yorkshire.

This includes a £67m local transport fund, £12.7m for brownfield housing, £10m of green economy investment and £2.9m for skills provision.

Regional mayors have hailed the potential for a “step change” in their relationship with the Government after Sir Keir Starmer said he would strive to build a “real partnership” with the English leaders.

This week, the Prime Minister and his deputy Angela Rayner held a meeting with 11 regional leaders, including Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan.