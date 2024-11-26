Business booms for teen entrepreneur

Business continues to boom for Yorkshire teen entrepreneur Harvey Moss who started his business in his bedroom during the pandemic, even as he juggles running his company while studying for A-levels.

Leyburn-based Harvey, now 17, set up his fragrance business in 2021 aged just 14, and has seen it go from strength to strength. Stocked in high-profile shops and hotels throughout the region, his Dales Diffusers range continues to grow in popularity.

This year he has seen Dales Diffusers additionally stocked at Ripon Cathedral gift shop, while other Yorkshire businesses including the Wensleydale Heifer in West Witton, have increased the range they offer customers.

Such is the popularity of his fragrances with Wensleydale Heifer guests, Harvey was commissioned to create an exclusive scent for the hotel which is available to buy only there.

Teen entrepreneur Harvey Moss at The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton

He said: “Guests at the hotel commented regularly on my Rhubarb and Rose scent which the Heifer regularly uses. Another of my most popular fragrances is Spiced Orange and Cinnamon. So when David Moss, the owner of the Heifer commissioned me to create a Heifer-specific scent, I created Wild Rhubarb and Cinnamon, a lovely combination of elements of both. That scent can only be bought at the Heifer, who have been incredibly supportive of me.”

It’s a busy time for Harvey, who is currently in his last year of studying for A-levels at a local sixth form college. With Christmas, his busiest time of year, just around the corner, Harvey is not only studying but also gearing up for a series of Christmas markets to see his wares.

He said: “In recent years at the Tennants Christmas Fair, I have completely sold out of all I’d taken in just a couple of hours and have had to dash home to collect all the rest of my stock, which also sold out! I’m always so thrilled that people like my products so much, and it’s a real honour to think so many people have them in their homes.”

Harvey’s handmade diffusers come in a range of different fragrances including the most popular rhubarb and rose, lemongrass and ginger and Thai lime and mango. He also offers gorgeous festive scents including spiced orange and cinnamon and winter morning.

As well as being available for sale in stockists and online (www.dalesdiffiusers.com) Harvey will also be hitting the road this festive season to sell the reed diffusers and will be attending Christmas Fairs on:

· Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November - Winter Wonderland Tennants Garden Rooms

· Saturday December 1st - Tupgill Park