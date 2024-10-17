Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even so, most entrepreneurs still believe that retaining a sense of confidentiality offers some competitive distinction or advantage.

The idea of having information about their methods and performance made public makes them feel rather uncomfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such sensitivity now influences not just how they run their companies but also how those businessmen and women end their marriages.

Laura Guillon shares her expert insight. Picture: McAuley Studios

They find themselves among a growing proportion of some of the country’s wealthiest individuals opting to decide how to divide their assets on divorce privately, in part because of a desire on the part of the judiciary to make the family courts more transparent.

A pilot project launched in three courts, including Leeds, in January last year allowed accredited media to report on family court cases.

It has since been extended to 16 courts nationwide in an effort to ‘improve public confidence and understanding of the family justice system’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the initiative aims to make family courts less intimidating for the many thousands of people who might become involved in matters relating to childcare, divorce, adoption or probate, it has added to the anxieties of those already facing up to proceedings.

I should point out that some clients already regard proceedings with a measure of hesitation, particularly given the delays in the family courts as a result of an overburdened system.

Last year, figures from the Ministry of Justice show just over a quarter of a million new cases started in the family courts.

That workload means that whilst disputes about childcare arrangements dealt with by the courts take 10 months on average to resolve, divorces following the same route take 15 months to conclude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality makes marital breakdown even more of a costly, time-consuming situation for anyone running a business.

No matter how amicable or straightforward family lawyers like myself might try to make it, divorce can cause people to be distracted.

It is arguably particularly true for those many thousands of people running the kind of small family concerns which now account for the vast majority of British firms.

Having few if any colleagues to delegate work to means that it can be even more difficult to switch focus from the boardroom to the courtroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The need for speedy and discreet resolution of domestic disagreements is why more members of the business community in Yorkshire and elsewhere are deciding to seek settlement away from the courts.

The use of mediation, arbitration and private financial dispute resolution are all on the rise.

Whilst courts believe participants should arrange their personal or commercial affairs around the dates of proceedings, alternative methods could be regarded as more business-friendly, being structured to suit the parties involved.

They can choose who oversees hearings - something which simply isn’t available via the family courts - and have outcomes which are just as binding as would be imposed by a court without having to join what might be a very long queue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even many people who insist on having their day in court prefer to settle their differences privately thereafter once they see what is entailed.

Non-court proceedings are just as fair as family courts but the opportunity which they offer to resolve sensitive disputes swiftly and away from scrutiny is why they are increasingly favoured by those in business wishing to keep details of their personal and work lives private.