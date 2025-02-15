A special event to support Yorkshire’s female entrepreneurs is to take place in York next month.

Business coach Andrea Morrison is arranging an event entitled Making the Impossible Possible at the city’s Impossible Bar on the morning of March 5. She is putting on the event to mark her own decade in business after previously working as an employment law barrister and decided to arrange it after speaking to Jack Vanston, Business Development Manager at Impossible York.

It is taking place just ahead of International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8 this year.

Andrea said she wanted to create an event that brought together incredible women and invite them to share how they made the ‘impossible’ possible.

Andrea Morrison is organising the event in York. Picture: Alice Lodge Photography

She said: “The women I see every day are ambitious, talented and determined to success, yet so often are held back by the same challenges and barriers.

"I wanted to create an event is not just about celebrating all of our achievements but about challenging stereotypes, breaking barriers, and driving real progress for women in business in our area.

"I wanted the speakers to be incredible local business women, the women who you network with, but you may not have heard their inspiring journeys or had the benefit of their experience. They will be sharing insights around how you can successfully forge your own path, creating teams on your own terms, enter new markets and create new industries confidently, and even have world-wide impact.”

Andrea has recently been involved in research into female entrepreneurship in York & North Yorkshire conducted by the University of York in partnership with the Federation of Small Business. This research highlighted some staggering statistics that she now hopes will shape and influence policy as women-led businesses have the potential to add £2.6bn of new value to the region and create 165,000 jobs. But it also found 24 per cent of female founders lack confidence to grow or scale their business and 57 per cent say the mental load of running a business and everyday life is holding them back.