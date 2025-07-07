Business confidence in Yorkshire and the Humber lifts, according to NatWest growth tracker

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Increased optimism towards the 12-month outlook came amid a near stabilisation of activity and new orders, as well as a softening of cost pressures, according to the tracker.

The headline Yorkshire & Humber Business Activity Index – a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the region’s manufacturing and service sectors – rose to 49.6 in June, from 49.0 in May, which was the highest reading for three months.

Having posted only narrowly below the 50.0 no-change mark, the headline index signalled a near stabilisation of business activity across the local economy.

Business confidence across Yorkshire and the Humber has lifted, with growth expectations at a three-month high, according to the latest NatWest Regional Growth Tracker. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of the NatWest Regional Board, said: “A further pick-up in business confidence is an indication of the resilient mindset of local business leaders. Having come through a challenging first half of the year, we’re now starting to see more stable operating conditions for local firms, with activity and orders steadying in June.

“Another positive for firms is the cooling of input cost pressures, which has allowed them to be more flexible with price setting. Selling prices were raised at a markedly softer pace than we’ve seen in recent months during June, which will help support demand.

“We are still seeing cutbacks to workforces, although employment tends to be a lagging indicator, so the turnaround here may be on the horizon, particularly if the local economy can stick on an upward trajectory.”

Yorkshire & Humber companies retained a positive assessment of the 12-month outlook for business activity, with the level of optimism ticking up to a three-month high. Compared to the UK average, local firms were marginally more upbeat.

Survey respondents attributed positive sentiment to expectations of greater sales, investment and recruitment plans.

Demand conditions, meanwhile, showed signs of stabilising during June. After back-to-back months of modest decline in the two months prior, new orders declined at only a marginal pace at the end of the second quarter. While uncertainty, client hesitancy and project delays dampened sales, some panellists reported successfully winning more work.