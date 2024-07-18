Business improvement firm, Hexagon Consultants, celebrates nine years of transforming UK businesses

Hexagon Consultants, a Yorkshire-based business improvement firm, is celebrating its ninth year of operations, going from a newly-established business to generating revenues of £15 million in less than a decade.

The business has been transforming organisations across the UK since 2015, providing management strategies and performance improvement guidance, alongside the latest AI innovations and digital twin systems, to help their clients shape the future of their businesses and deliver real-world results.

Founded by business strategy and growth experts, Peter Ahye ACA and Sue Williams, Hexagon Consultants was established after they had both experienced lacklustre consultancy services that failed to impact on overall business performance. Identifying a gap in the market for a consultancy that delivered tangible, substantial business impact, Peter and Sue set up the business.

Over the past nine years, Hexagon Consultants has partnered with circa 40 clients, supporting them with strategies, clarity and execution of plans, combining the team’s skills with clients’ knowledge and insight to secure multi-million pound cost savings and executing inventory reduction programs. To date, 100 percent of Hexagon Consultants’ work has come from referrals by existing and former clients, as well as Peter and Sue’s extensive business network.

Sue Williams, Managing Director at Hexagon Consultants, comments: “The fact that our client base has been built entirely on referrals is something Peter and I are very proud of. Just last week, a former client of ours got in touch to enquire about support for a new business he’s working with. He explained that we were his first port of call because we did such a great job for him previously, stating that we were honest and added true value to his business improvement conversations, which is feedback that we constantly strive for from our clients.”

As part of Hexagon Consultants’ partnership model, Peter and Sue collaborate with a team of highly-experienced business associates, each selected to work on a project based on their industry-specific knowledge or expertise. This team delves deep into organisations, diagnosing critical issues that hinder business growth or hold back performance. Practical solutions and recommendations are then implemented, with the Hexagon Consultants team working alongside a company’s management to achieve tangible improvements.

Reflecting on the business’ journey so far, Peter says: “Hexagon Consultants was born from a desire to revolutionise business consultancy. Since our establishment in 2015, Sue and I have been passionate about working with management teams across a variety of sectors and understanding organisations at their core, guiding them toward growth and performance transformation.”

Some of the team’s most notable clients include Dyson, Jaguar Land Rover, the Covid-19 Vaccine Taskforce, Sheffield Forgemasters, Network Rail High Speed and Liberty Steel.

Speaking about the business’ adaptability, Sue comments: “We’ve successfully embraced AI development, advising clients on leveraging AI technologies. As AI and digital twins shape the future of business management, we remain dedicated to helping our clients harness these innovations.”