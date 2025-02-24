‘Business is for anyone who wants to give it a go’: How Leila Zadeh hopes sharing her story will inspire others

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder of Dordana Leila Zadeh believes that business is for anyone who wants to give it a go. After forging a successful career in academia, the West Yorkshire-based mother of two was inspired by radio shows during lockdown to jump careers and set up her own business.

After launching her company less than three years ago, Zadeh was named as one of 100 inspiring female founders by Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur iAlso100 campaign due to her work to combine her business aspirations with family life.

Zadeh describes being part of the list as an “incredible honour”. She now hopes her experience will inspire other potential entrepreneurs to try their hand at business.

“I do think of myself as an unlikely entrepreneur,” says Zadeh. “If you would have said that anyone in my family was going to go off and start their own venture, I don't think anyone would have put their money on me.”

In 2022, Zadeh launched Dordana, a premium lifestyle brand focused on creating products which “elevate everyday routines into meaningful experiences”.

Named after the word for a single pearl in Persian, the business launched with a set of traditionally-crafted glycerine soaps, and plans to expand over time to build a range of premium fragranced products.

Originally from Leeds, Zadeh studied psychology at the University of Leeds, completing a PhD before going on to work in research roles both in Leeds and London.

“I loved that career, it was exciting research, but I was on a natural career break after my second child was born, and that coincided with coming back to Leeds,” she says.

“It pivoted me, and caused me to reflect on how I was going to navigate life with two kids and do meaningful work as well.”

It was shortly after this time, during the first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, that Zadeh would first have the idea to start her own business.

“I would just get through the mundane chores of daily life and put the radio on, and Radio Four had a series profiling female entrepreneurs,” she says.

"It was actually listening to those episodes that sparked a seed of inspiration – It had never occurred to me until that point.

"There's nobody in my family that has set up businesses. I had no connections, so people couldn't open a door for me or show me the ropes. It was just hearing those other women speak about their stories of starting a business that planted that seed, and just made me think ‘maybe I could create a venture’.”

It would then take around a year from the seed of inspiration to Zadeh deciding to take action on her new dream of founding a business.

Zadeh’s own experience in lockdown was what made her choose soap as the first product to launch through Dordana.

“In the gloomy days of lockdown I was a tired, struggling mum of two young kids, and like everyone else, I was washing my hands more than usual,” she says.

“I was also doing a lot of nappy changing, a lot of toileting for my toddler, constant food prep, washing and bathing them, and my skin became very dry and sore.”

A chance conversation with a dermatologist friend then led Zadeh to try a pure glycerine soap, which she says helped to heal her skin.

After researching the product, and struggling to find a premium offering, Zadeh decided that glycerine soap would be the first product launched by her new brand.

She then set about finding people to work with on the product, before discovering a group of UK-based artisan soap makers.

“The really special thing about our particular soap is that it's all made by hand, to a family recipe that is 100 years old,” she says. “I love the fact that it's got heritage and a fantastic story behind it, and quality craftsmanship.

“Thats what I want to continue as we build a product line, that focus on great quality and a nod to artisanry. I want there to be a theme around preservation and heritage.”

Zadeh was first inspired to apply for the f:Entrepreneur iAlso100 campaign after seeing a brand strategist she followed on social media be featured on the list.

The campaign, Zadeh notes, aims to highlight women who are running a business alongside other responsibilities such as family, caring or volunteering.

One of the reasons she was chosen, she says, is for her work to actively involve her children and husband in the running of Dordana.

“My husband is my business partner, we are a husband and wife duo,” she says. “As for my children, we’re very open around discussions that we’ve started a business. They’re still quite little, but we have lots of discussions about Dordana around the dinner table.

“They're always feeding ideas. It might be another soap, or doing something in another fragrance, or moving on to a nice candle. They're always giving us product ideas – some great and some not so great.

“That’s intentional, to be able to try and broaden their horizons, so we learn to be entrepreneurs as a family together. I want to try and instil entrepreneurial skills in them from a young age. That's something I didn’t have.”

Mirroring her own spark of inspiration which came from radio shows, Zadeh now hopes that by sharing her story, other women may be inspired to launch their own businesses.

“I’m committed to visibility, and sharing my own story,” she says. “My first steps were encouraged by hearing real women on the radio speak about how they started their business, and I saw myself in their circumstances.

