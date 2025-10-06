Business lender Shawbrook reveals plans for potential London listing
Business lender Shawbrook has revealed plans for a potential stock market listing in London in another welcome boost for the City’s equity markets.
The private equity-backed firm confirmed it is “considering an initial public offering (IPO)” to allow it to list on the London Stock Exchange. Previous reports have indicated the company could be valued at up to £2bn. The small business lender was previously listed in London but has been owned by BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital since 2017.
It said it expects to have a free float of at least 10 per cent of its issued share capital. Marcelino Castrillo, chief executive of the business, said: “Looking ahead, we are as excited as we have ever been.”