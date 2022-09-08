Business Productivity Grant helps Barnsley-based Vanshades open window of opportunity

Vanshades, which was founded by Pete Staniforth, has recently expanded into a new 11,500 sq ft facility in order to meet rising demand for its custom-built window pods.

Mr Staniforth, formerly a plumber, founded the business after he and his wife decided to buy a campervan and renovate the interior, but were unable to purchase a set of blackout blinds specifically made for the van.

Mr Staniforth said: “The curtains found in many campervans today have changed very little since the 1960s. When I began renovating my own campervan, I wanted something that would be secure when driving, but also provided better privacy and insulation.

Vanshades founder Peter Staniforth (right) with with Paul Johnson, Key Account Manager, Enterprising Barnsley (left).

“My solution was to create a modular window pod that slotted into the window space.

“When other people saw what I’d done, they began asking me where they could get one, and it made me realise there was a market for the product.”

Mr Staniforth’s blinds system involves fitting thermal blackout blinds directly into the window recess of campervans, a method which helps to keep the blinds in place while the vehicle is moving.

The blinds are also made to provide insulation at night and protection from the sun during the day, replacing the thin curtains which are currently seen in many camper vans.

Mr Staniforth noted that a post-pandemic uptick in sales spurred him into action regarding the expansion of the business.

“Our now or never moment came just after the pandemic when we saw a dramatic rise in orders, fuelled by more people choosing to explore the UK than travel overseas.” he said.