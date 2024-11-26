Business rates reform is even more urgent after National Insurance blow: Beckie Hart

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together we welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch to the stage, amongst many other inspiring and knowledgeable people.

CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith’s message to all those attending was clear: firms and government need to come together to form an elevated partnership for a higher purpose to deliver on our growth ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest OBR forecasts tell us that we’re set for just 1.5 per cent growth by the end of this Parliament.

Now – the government deserves credit for drawing the curtain on a near decade of instability. But stability is a precondition, not a blueprint, for growth. The missing piece – with the potential to invigorate our economy – is investment.

It is corporate Britain that will deliver the investment that can power our growth journey. Because for every £1 an SME invests, larger firms invest £500.

That’s what really defines growth: the decisions made in boardrooms up and down the country. It’s those business leaders across Yorkshire and the Humber asking themselves: can we afford to invest? Can we afford to expand? Can we afford to take a chance on new people?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Budget, the answer I’ve been hearing from many firms is still: not yet.

The rise in National Insurance and the lowering of the threshold at the Autumn Budget caught us all off guard.

Alongside the expansion and rise of the National Living Wage – which we all want to accommodate – and the potential cost of the Employment Rights Bill changes – they put a burden on business.

Many businesses I speak to want to create more opportunities, more investment, more training in their local communities. But instead, so many have gone into crisis containment. Across sectors margins are being squeezed and profits are being hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the reality is: profit is not a bad word. They’re not just extra money for companies to stuff in a pillowcase. Profits are investment. And when you hit profits, you hit competitiveness, you hit growth.

Almost two-thirds of firms told us this Budget will damage UK investment – and firms are having to compromise on their plans for growth.

As our CEO told the crowd, we have to open a valve to ease the pressure the rise in National Insurance Contributions has piled onto business. So, let’s get business and government round the table to thrash out a real, meaningful plan to boost competitiveness and growth.

We can start by injecting urgency into fixing our broken business rates system and making sure we do what’s in our power to ease labour market pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also want to see the Chancellor make health a priority by making occupational health tax-free – a measure that would stop 34,000 people dropping out of the workforce.

And while companies welcomed the government’s decision to invest £40 million in a new Growth and Skills Levy, we need immediate flexibility in the Apprenticeship Levy, so firms can use the funds for the training they need right now.

We also have to think long-term: with a strong industrial strategy - something this government has committed to. To make sure this is an industrial strategy that can stand the test of time and maximise the UK’s potential, we’ve launched the CBI’s Blueprint for Competitiveness – a guide for how government and industry can work together to transform economic challenges into opportunities to grow again.

Business leaders know that there are many challenges in the way of giving vital momentum to our economy. That why we need to double down on our growth ambitions now. At the CBI, we bring firms and politicians to one table – to make sure we co-develop the solutions that can deliver greater economic prosperity. It’s what we did at our Annual Conference this week – and it’s what we’ll continue to do, always set on amplifying the voice of business across the UK.