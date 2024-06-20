Business schools have key role to play in growing our economy: Conor Moss

In this crucial endeavour, one powerful yet often overlooked catalyst for growth is our business education sector.

Business schools across the UK are dynamic hubs of innovation, entrepreneurship, and practical skill development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take, for example, the pioneering work at Sheffield Business School.

Professor Conor Moss shares his expert insight

Since 2015, we have been at the forefront of developing degree apprenticeships, allowing students to earn while they learn and providing businesses with a steady stream of highly skilled talent.

Our involvement in government initiatives like Help to Grow and Made Smarter has supported over 200 small and medium-sized enterprises, fostering their growth and creating a virtuous cycle of engagement with our research, teaching, and graduate recruitment.

However, to fully harness the potential of business education, our political leaders must first recognise its value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need unambiguous, vocal support from the highest levels of government acknowledging that business schools are critical to our wider society and economy.

This is not just about producing graduates; its about nurturing the enterprising, entrepreneurial minds that will drive future economic growth.

Moreover, in a post-Brexit landscape, its imperative that we reaffirm our commitment to international education.

The reintroduction of the graduate visa was a step in the right direction, but the often-hostile rhetoric surrounding immigration has dampened demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clear message that international students are both welcome and vital to our economy would go a long way in leveraging the immense soft power and economic benefits they bring.

Funding higher education sustainably is undoubtedly complex, but it must not fall off the priority list despite the difficult decisions ahead.

Instead, I call on our potential new government to engage us in developing innovative, regional approaches to skills and innovation.

Devolving more powers and resources to the regions could unleash a wave of targeted, impactful interventions tailored to local economic needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business schools stand ready to expand our positive impact on the UK’s economic landscape.

We are not just educators; we are partners in growth, capable of supercharging our vital SME sector and equipping the next generation of leaders with the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

As we navigate the uncertainties of the coming years, let us not forget that knowledge, innovation, and skills are our greatest assets.

By embracing and empowering our business education sector, we can unlock Britain’s true economic potential and build a prosperous future for all.