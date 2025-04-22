Business support services group DCC agrees £1.1bn deal to sell healthcare arm
London-listed DCC, which has its headquarters in Dublin, is set to sell the business to HealthCo Investment – a subsidiary of Investindustrial Advisors – for £1.05bn as part of efforts to focus on its energy business.
DCC said: “The proposed transaction is a material step in the group’s strategy to simplify operations, maximise shareholder value and accelerate the growth of its energy business, the group’s largest and highest returning division.”
The healthcare business delivered £859.4m of revenues in the year to March 31 2024 and underlying earnings of £88.1m – representing around 13 per cent of the group’s overall adjusted operating profit.
Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said: “Our strategy will continue to build DCC as a market-leading multi-energy business.
“The profitable sale creates immediate value for our shareholders, and we are confident that Investindustrial will take DCC Healthcare forward in the best long-term interests of its employees, customers and suppliers.”
DCC expects the deal to complete in the third quarter of 2025. FTSE 100 firm DCC made total revenues of £19.9bn in the year to March last year.
