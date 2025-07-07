Business volumes drop in financial services sector as optimism also declines

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the new report, which is released today, optimism also declined at its steepest pace since September 2022.

The quarterly survey, conducted between 29 May and 16 June, found that financial services firms expect activity to stabilise next quarter, with volumes set to be broadly unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, headcount is expected to decline at a rapid pace, and investment intentions remain poor.

Business volumes in the financial services sector fell at the fastest rate since December 2023 in the second quarter of 2025. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

Alpesh Paleja, deputy chief economist at the CBI, said: “Conditions deteriorated in the financial services sector over the second quarter, with business volumes falling at their fastest pace since late 2023 and sentiment dropping sharply.

"Profitability was squeezed further, as firms faced narrowing spreads. While activity is projected to stabilise next quarter, firms still expect to cut back on hiring and investment going forward.”

Average spreads narrowed in the quarter to June, though at a slower pace than in March, and are expected to be flat over the next three months, according to the survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The value of non-performing loans fell in the quarter to June at the fastest rate since September 2021, falling 20 per cent from 0% in March.

Their value is also anticipated to decrease at a similarly firm pace over the next three months, falling around 21 per cent.

Profitability declined at a steeper pace in the quarter to June relative to March, falling 24 per cent from a drop of nine per cent, but financial services firms expect profitability to rise modestly by around nine per cent over the next three months.

Headcount fell in the quarter to June by a drop of seven per cent, after being broadly unchanged in the previous quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firms expect headcount to decline at a significantly steeper rate – around 52 per cent – in the three months to September.

According to the survey, firms expect to reduce investment in land & buildings and vehicles, plant & machinery over the next 12 months, compared to the last 12. Capital expenditure in IT, however, is set to rise modestly.

Uncertainty about demand was the most commonly cited factor expected to limit investment over the next 12 months, with 55 per cent citing it as a factor, up from 42 per cent previously.

Almost half of firms reported that “other” factors were likely to limit investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to CBI, comments from companies suggested that the volatile economic climate, regulation, and Autumn Budget measures were weighing on capex plans.

Mr Paleja added: “In light of our latest survey data, we look forward to the Government’s Financial Services Growth & Competitiveness Strategy and urge its swift implementation to bolster the UK’s competitive edge.

"But firms facing continued economic uncertainty now will be looking ahead to the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech and to the Autumn Budget for reassurances, particularly that the burden of potential tax rises doesn’t fall squarely on their shoulders.

“Given the Employment Rights Bill also poses further pressure on firms, it’s critical that government give financial services the clarity and confidence needed to achieve its Growth Mission.”