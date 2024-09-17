Businesses are uneasy about Labour's 'Make Work Pay' proposals: Beckie Hart

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire and Humber firms have welcomed announcements to update the planning system, our skills system and end the onshore wind ban, to name only a few. But there are some areas of concern for firms across the UK.

Last week, we launched our latest Employment Trends Survey, together with our partners Pertemps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It illustrates – in no uncertain terms – the real challenges UK businesses, including those in our region, are facing.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a business breakfast at Villa Wolkonsky, Rome, Italy. Picture: Phil Noble/PA Wire

A significant 62 per cent of employers surveyed predict a decline in the UK as an attractive place to invest and do business over the next five years.

The businesses we spoke to feel uneasy about our economic prospects for a number of reasons – including uncertainty about the government’s Plan to Make Work Pay proposals.

At the CBI we share the government’s mission to boost investment in the UK to deliver long-term, sustainable growth – and the Chancellor has set a clear direction through the Make Work Pay plan to support workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, firms recognise the objectives of many of these reforms.

Beckie Hart is regional director for Yorkshire & Humber at the CBI

But the truth is, that the lack of detail about how they will be achieved has created damaging uncertainty.

We have to be really careful here – because pursuing these goals in the wrong way, risks significant unintended consequences for growth and for workers.

That’s reflected in the numbers: 39 per cent of firms currently think the impact of employment regulation on flexibility is a threat to labour market competitiveness – jumping to 58 per cent over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And given the limited information available, only 26 per cent of businesses feel confident that they can absorb the costs of the government’s Make Work Pay plan for workers without a negative impact on growth.

The hard reality is that companies – and particularly SMEs - are already struggling to keep up with the pressure on their bottom lines.

So, any further pressure on employment costs will inhibit their ability to invest, hire and grow.

What’s clear from our survey, is that firms are crying out for clarity. The government must work in close collaboration with business to turn ideas into legislation that helps, not hinders growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, an implementation timeline that allows firms to co-develop policy and prepare for any changes will be crucial to driving certainty and confidence.

The new government must seize the opportunity of the upcoming Budget and their legislative programme for this Parliament to create an ambitious trajectory for sustainable growth, with the potential to boost living standards across the UK.

But to realise those ambitions, business needs an operating environment that is conducive to growth – where firms have access to the right skills without the burden of new rules which impose more expense and more risk to their bottom lines.

Business and government are in agreement over many things. A genuinely two-way conversation over new employment rights legislation will help build a fruitful partnership and deliver better policy decisions.