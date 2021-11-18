Businesses call for a new 'strong and trusted' tourism board in Yorkshire

Susan Briggs, director of The Tourism Network, published the report which makes several recommendations for the future of Yorkshire’s tourism industry, after a consultation involving 365 businesses and organisations which represent around 9,000 firms.

It states that many of the businesses which took part do not believe the county’s beleaguered tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire can regain its credibility and “a completely new regional organisation is now needed”.

There was a “broad agreement” that a hub and spoke model, which would see a central team work closely with smaller organisations to support businesses, should be introduced.

The businesses also agreed there is a need for a strategic long-term vision for tourism, which sets out clear targets and strategies for overcoming challenges and marketing.

The hub and spoke approach was recommended in an independent review of tourism management in England, led by Nick de Bois earlier this year. It also states the Government should provide up to £20m a year for “high performing” destination management organisations (DMO) to boost the industry.

However, Ms Briggs’ report states that Welcome to Yorkshire does not meet the criteria for a high performing DMO, which are set out in the review.

The report adds: “There is strong agreement that Yorkshire needs a regional destination organisation, in the form of a smaller, more strategic ‘hub’, speaking on behalf of the whole of Yorkshire and implementing a strategy agreed with the industry.

“The tourism sector needs a strong and trusted advocate for the tourism sector. This organisation would work closely with organisations representing key destinations within Yorkshire and industry associations.

“This is intended as a discussion document: I hope others will now take over and bring about the change that is necessary.”

Welcome to Yorkshire, a private firm which receives millions in public funding from local councils, is in turmoil after chief executive James Mason announced his resignation in September and half the eight-person board then quit.

The organisation has been working to rebuild its reputation since Sir Gary Verity resigned as chief executive in 2019, amid allegations about his behaviour and use of expenses.

Council bosses will determine whether the agency still has a future and chairman Peter Box has said he will stay on until the review is completed.

A Welcome to Yorkshire spokeswoman said: "Ms Briggs has not sent any formal documentation to Welcome to Yorkshire in relation to the future of tourism in the region.