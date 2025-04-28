Businesses urged to unite for new NSPCC initiative in Yorkshire

Businesses across Yorkshire have been urged to find out how they can support the NSPCC as part of a new influencing network in the region.

The Yorkshire Business Network is a new NSPCC initiative to strengthen the fight against child abuse by mobilising the local business community, building deeper community partnerships and amplifying the voices of survivors.

The YBN will be launched with a special event on Thursday, 1st May 2025, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Carousel in Leeds, where key figures from the children’s charity will share their stories about working with children and young people, and how local businesses can support them.

Jenny Murphy, Chair of the Yorkshire Business Network, said the response so far has been encouraging, but there is still room for more businesses to get involved.

“The launch of the YBN is about far more than one night in Leeds,” she said. “It’s about laying the foundation for lasting partnerships that protect children. We need local leaders who are ready to step up and help drive that change.”

The Yorkshire Business Network aims to connect professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who want to use their platforms, skills, and resources to help create safer environments for children across the region.

Guests at the event will hear from key figures from the Yorkshire Childline, Local Campaigns and Schools Service teams who will all speak to the impact of the charity’s work across the region and explain how the business community can get involved in meaningful ways.

Another speaker will be Nicola*, a survivor of child abuse, who will share her story to demonstrate why the work of the NSPCC remains as urgent and vital as ever. Her voice will serve as a poignant reminder of the real lives behind the statistics, and the critical need for collective action.

Attendees will have the chance to network, exchange ideas, and explore leadership opportunities within the new regional board, including roles in finance, marketing, and advocacy.

Attendance is free, but registration is required.

Businesses and professionals are encouraged to secure their place and be part of a growing movement committed to safeguarding Yorkshire’s most vulnerable children.