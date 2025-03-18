Businesses will be key to completing North's devolution mission: Robert White

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the current government in place with a healthy majority for the next four years at least, this alignment can certainly help to achieve that aim, as the deputy prime minister Angela Rayner pledged during the Convention’s keynote speech.

I would certainly agree – and would go even further in saying it is an opportunity we simply cannot afford to waste.

For the past 15 years, one of the greatest challenges to devolution – and thereby Northern productivity and prosperity – has been a lack of alignment and consistency.

Robert White shares his expert insight

This has amplified a tendency towards short-termism amongst national policymakers and regional leaders alike, which is a key factor in why regional policy hasn’t worked in many places. Such an approach is the main reason, for example, why Leeds remains the largest European city without a metro system.

Contributing to playing our part in the successful delivery of devolution is one of the key ambitions of the True North network, of which I am co-chair. Launched in 2023, True North now consists of more than 400 like-minded businesses, leaders and other organisations, all of whom are passionate about and committed to unlocking the true potential of the northern economy.

And while this new sense of alignment is certainly welcome, it also needs to come with the recognition that devolution cannot be “completed” and delivered by politicians alone – it will only work if the business community is invited to be, and is, actively engaged in a genuine partnership with local, regional and combined authorities: focused on delivering its benefits.

Devolving power offers part of the answer. The big picture needs to be about how we empower businesses with the confidence to deliver much-needed growth – over the long-term and both sustainably and inclusively.

Notably, the data model True North has developed in partnership with Leeds-based Open Innovations, shows that the city stands to benefit significantly from a business-centric approach to devolution.

Manchester is often touted as the poster child for the benefits that devolution can bring, and our data backs this up.

The city, which was the first to receive a Metro Mayor and sign a “Trailblazer” deal with the government, has enjoyed a period of prolonged economic growth which our True North Data Explorer shows is now filtering out into the surrounding areas.

Oldham in particular has flourished, placing in the top five local authorities for ‘business births’, while Trafford (£11bn) and Salford (£10bn) have seen their Gross Added Value (GVA) output grow closer to that of Liverpool (£16bn).

Interestingly, Manchester city centre follows Leeds closely when it comes to total GVA output, delivering £31.5bn compared to Leeds’ £32bn. As devolution becomes more embedded here, there is clearly an even greater opportunity for the benefit to spread across its boroughs.

This is an exciting prospect – and makes it all the more important that we ‘sell’ the benefits of devolution – to the business community in particular. As one leader told us at the Conference of the North, “It’s what we make happen in the new reality that really matters.”

So, the key question is, how will business fit into the North’s extended devolution story? It is only by answering this and by responding accordingly that the opportunity will not pass us by.