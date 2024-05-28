Businesses wouldn't get away with cancer scan errors that happen in NHS: Bird Lovegod

Imagine you are being treated for cancer, you have a CT scan. You live with ‘scanxiety’ for a few weeks, then your consultant phones and gives you the news. It’s clear. Hooray.

But let me stop you in the midst of your relief and ask you a question. Do you think your consultant has actually seen your scan?

You assume they have, they’re your cancer specialist and surgeon after all. But no. They haven’t. They just read the report from the radiologist. What’s more, in many instances the scans are read by third party vendors, not the NHS.

Bird Lovegod has his say

Here’s what happens next. Your symptoms continue. You think at this point your consultant will double check your scan? No. They won’t. What happens next? Your symptoms increase. But it can’t be cancer, because the scan is clear. And on it goes, until at some point someone does another scan and they find you have cancer.

At this point they double check your previous scan, and they may or may not tell you that they made a mistake 16 months ago.

This scenario happens, I would suggest, every single day in the NHS. Possibly many times a day.

The consequences are literally devastating for the patients, their early stage cancer becomes a late stage, their small operation becomes radical surgery plus chemotherapy, their health and lives are destroyed, their families consumed by the tragedy.

A disaster. Repeated every single day of the week. And totally avoidable. As a minimum, all third party radiology reports should be double checked by NHS staff, after all, the NHS is one one liable and the one delivering the news to the patient.

It takes a consultant around ten minutes to check over a CT scan.

In doing so, they greatly increase the chance of spotting human errors made by radiologists, both NHS and third party. Mistakes happen. That’s why systems need to be in place to catch the mistakes before they kill people.

That one simple change would save dozens of lives a year, perhaps hundreds, and would spare hundreds of people trauma and suffering and death.

Checking the scan, not assuming the report is correct. Ten minutes per patient. Saving lives, saving millions in compensation, saving tens of millions in treatments. Ten minutes.

Imagine a business, and in their production line they had points where mistakes were made, and those mistakes killed people, and it happened every month, every week, every day.

And all it took to fix that one problem was for particular members of staff to spend ten minutes checking the work of another employee.

Now imagine they refused to do this. Because the departments didn’t like to step on each other's toes, because of hierarchy, and politics, and siloed roles.

Imagine if hundreds of people suffered and died every year because they refused to do this one little check.

That company would be liable for some sort of mass manslaughter charge.

And the entire culture of the organisation would need to change.

Today, another scan mistake will be made. And tomorrow. And every day.