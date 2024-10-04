Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following two breakdowns, after he was discharged from the armed forces with an injury aged 25, the Army’s national charity the ABF, taught him about setting up a business and helped fund him.

Fast forward to today and Mr Harris-Hamer now owns a multi-million-pound business, White Horse Cleaning Services, which employs 60 people and looks after 200 clients.

He also launched a second business, White Horse Laundry Services, which provides commercial laundry services for hotels and B&Bs.

Former soldier Lee Harris-Hamer now runs a successful cleaning and laundry business after seeking help from the Army Benevolent Fund.

Mr Harris-Hamer decided to share his story as ABF joins forces with Leeds-based manufacturer ACS Stainless Steel Fixings to launch the fourth annual Steel Silhouette Soldiers Remembrance Day campaign.

He was discharged from the army following a non-operational injury and was catapulted into a world he didn’t know or understand, with the added pressure of a wife and child to support.

“Being in the army was the only life I knew, so being pulled out at age 25 was bewildering,” he said. “I didn’t have a clue how to exist in the real world and it led to me having a breakdown.”

Mr Harris-Hamer, who lives in Thirsk, said: “The ABF rescued me and gave me support. They began by teaching me how to be self-employed which led to me starting my own carpet cleaning business. It felt like a good option as it didn’t require years of training.” The charity gave him a £6,000 grant which enabled him to buy everything he needed to set up the business. It provided specialist training and also supported him to create a business plan and marketing. To make ends meet he also got an evening job as a social educator at a private school with autistic children.

Yorkshire-based manufacturer ACS Stainless Steel Fixings is raising money for the Army Benevolent Fund again this autumn, with its fourth annual steel Silhouette Soldiers Remembrance Day campaign.

However, he faced more problems: “The carpet business didn’t quite take off and my mental health was suffering,” Mr Harris-Hamer said. “This led to another breakdown and the realisation that I wasn’t best placed to help vulnerable children when I was suffering so much myself.

"I needed money so on a whim I helped a friend clean their house when they were moving house. A week later, his mum asked me to clean her house because I’d done such a good job.

"Things ricocheted quite quickly and before I knew it, I was cleaning full time – having to say no to jobs because there weren’t enough hours in the day. My mum’s friend who was retired began to help me and it wasn’t long before I needed to employ people.”

"Thanks to the training I received through the ABF I’m able to do this – I didn’t have a clue what a risk assessment was or a VAT return – I had to learn it all,” he said

The Steel Silhouette Soldiers Remembrance Day campaign sees ACS, which usually makes structural building components, manufacture steel soldiers that will be distributed to communities across the country to be displayed for Remembrance Sunday services and events. The money raised goes to ABF to help other soldiers and their families, like Mr Harris-Hamer.

To order a steel soldier, visit acsstainless.co.uk. To make a donation, visit the firm’s Just Giving page.