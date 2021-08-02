Buttercrumble in Leeds launches London satellite office

The duo have taken space at the ecological coworking destination x+why in the creative melting-pot of Whitechapel.

Leeds-based Buttercrumble said that while offices were closed for Covid, virtual doors swung open. The business landed two additional US contracts acquired during the pandemic.

Buttercrumble says it is achieving its growth plans nationally and worldwide thanks to remote working,

Abigail Baldwin said: “To increase our appeal to the international market, we have adopted a satellite base in London — the epicentre of global design.

“This hybrid of remote and office working allows us to deliver more value and creativity to our clients.

“We can be more flexible and soak up influences from a range of locations, which makes for exciting and dynamic work.”

She added: “It was important for us to be connected to a space with social consciousness and surrounded by a hive of activity.”

It follows a selection of Buttercrumble’s work as part of London Design Biennale’s Design in an Age of Crisis exhibition and saw its submission selected and displayed at Somerset House.

Buttercrumble has collaborated with a range of organisations such as John Lewis & Partners, Mamas & Papas and the Royal Armouries.

The duo say they “love” their Leeds base and will continue to nurture their long-time connections in the city.

Abigail and Chloe Baldwin grew up together and even went to Leeds University together to do the same BA in graphic design and communications course. The duo launched Buttercrumble in 2017.

Both of them developed a love for design at an early age despite no one in the family showing similar creative tendencies.

“Ever since we could pick up a pencil we’ve been drawing,” says Ms Baldwin. “It’s almost within us in a way. It’s part of our personality.”

The name Buttercrumble is inspired by the two sisters’ joint love for sweet food and baking.

Chloe Baldwin said: “It goes back to the time when we were just starting out on social media. My username was Butter Scones and Abigail’s was Apple Crumble. Just because we really love sweet things and we liked baking. We just put our user names together and became Buttercrumble.”

