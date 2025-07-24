By ‘eck! Lovell marks Yorkshire Day with a proper nod to local buyers

In true Yorkshire spirit, Lovell is raising a brew to celebrate all things local and offering buyers a special treat in honour of Yorkshire Day.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking celebrations off early, from now until 8th August, anyone who reserves a brand new Lovell home across Yorkshire will be able to bag a proper deal, including a 5% boost to their deposit and a 25% discount on upgrades to their new home through the Inspirations range.

That means everything from upgraded kitchens and flooring to luxury tiles and lighting, all handpicked to help buyers make their new home truly their own. Jasmine Hindley, Regional Sales Director at Lovell, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yorkshire folk might be known for being careful with their brass, but we are going all out to celebrate the region. This offer gives buyers a real opportunity to put their own stamp on their new home, with a generous 25 percent discount on upgrades and extras through our Inspirations range. From stylish fittings to top spec finishes, it is a brilliant way to your own personal touch to your new home, all on us.”

The offer is available across participating Lovell developments in the Eastern region, including popular locations in Yorkshire and the Humber. Whether you are a first-time buyer or making your next move, there has never been a better time to buy local.