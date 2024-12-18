BYD arrives in Bradford

D. M. Keith Motor Group has announced the opening of a new BYD Test Drive Centre in Bradford, set to officially open its doors to the public on 2nd January. This will be the car dealer’s fifth BYD location in the North of England, with other sites in Leeds, Hull, Grimsby and York.

The Chinese carmaker is growing in popularity around the world and now, in the UK market. However, it has been the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer for quite some time. BYD was established in 1995, and has since become an industry leader in electric vehicles, energy storage and renewable energy solutions. With operations in over 50 countries globally, its collaboration with D. M. Keith marks a significant expansion of BYD’s presence in the United Kingdom.

The new BYD Test Drive Centre will be located on Canal Road, alongside D. M. Keith’s Ford Bradford showroom. The site will showcase the award-winning BYD range, including the ATTO 3, DOLPHIN, SEAL, SEAL U DM-i and the brand-new SEALION 7. Customers will be able to test drive the vehicles,supported by a team of BYD experts ready to answer their questions.

"BYD’s journey is impeccable and to join them in their dream and mission to change the automotive world is both exciting and in line with our vision and values at D. M. Keith," said Dougal and Angus Keith, joint Managing Directors of the car dealer group.

The BYD Bradford showroom will be open to the public every day of the week from 2nd January, with opening times available on the website. Customers can visit the showroom at Canal Rd, Bradford BD1 4SR.

